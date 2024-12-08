Astro Bot chosen as GOTY at the BIG's Titanium Awards
The traditional awards were handed out at the Euskalduna Palace on the evening of December 6.
HQ
As per tradition, the Titanium Awards were handed out as part of the BIG: Bilbao International Games Conference on Friday at the Euskalduna Palace in the Biscayan capital. Gamereactor was covering the event throughout the weekend to discover the most promising indies and to chat to the most interesting speakers, and we also gathered how the awards resulted live. As listed below:
HONORARY AWARDS
Debbie Bestwick, founder of Team17
Maria Lopez, founder of ERBE and ex-CBDO of PlayStation Spain