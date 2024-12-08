Astro Bot chosen as GOTY at the BIG's Titanium Awards

HQ

As per tradition, the Titanium Awards were handed out as part of the BIG: Bilbao International Games Conference on Friday at the Euskalduna Palace in the Biscayan capital. Gamereactor was covering the event throughout the weekend to discover the most promising indies and to chat to the most interesting speakers, and we also gathered how the awards resulted live. As listed below:

HONORARY AWARDS



Debbie Bestwick, founder of Team17



Maria Lopez, founder of ERBE and ex-CBDO of PlayStation Spain



BEST GAME OF THE YEAR



Astro Bot [WINNER]



Metaphor: ReFantazio



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



BEST GAME DESIGN



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom [WINNER].



Astro Bot



Animal Well



Dragon's Dogma 2



BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN



Metaphor: ReFantazio [WINNER] [WINNER



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



BEST ART DIRECTION



Astro Bot



The Plucky Squire



Black Myth: Wukong



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [WINNER].



BEST SOUND DIRECTION



Astro Bot



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II [WINNER]



Silent Hill 2



BEST SPANISH INDIE GAME



Neva [WINNER]



Cataclysm



Mika and The Witch's Mountain



CLeM



BIG CONTEST

Most innovative game



Reus 2 [WINNER]



Best Basque game



Abyssal [WINNER]



Zima Polaris



Good East



Best University Game