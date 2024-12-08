English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Astro Bot chosen as GOTY at the BIG's Titanium Awards

The traditional awards were handed out at the Euskalduna Palace on the evening of December 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As per tradition, the Titanium Awards were handed out as part of the BIG: Bilbao International Games Conference on Friday at the Euskalduna Palace in the Biscayan capital. Gamereactor was covering the event throughout the weekend to discover the most promising indies and to chat to the most interesting speakers, and we also gathered how the awards resulted live. As listed below:

HONORARY AWARDS



  • Debbie Bestwick, founder of Team17

  • Maria Lopez, founder of ERBE and ex-CBDO of PlayStation Spain

BEST GAME OF THE YEAR



  • Astro Bot [WINNER]

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

BEST GAME DESIGN



  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom [WINNER].

  • Astro Bot

  • Animal Well

  • Dragon's Dogma 2

BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN



  • Metaphor: ReFantazio [WINNER] [WINNER

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BEST ART DIRECTION



  • Astro Bot

  • The Plucky Squire

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [WINNER].

BEST SOUND DIRECTION



  • Astro Bot

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II [WINNER]

  • Silent Hill 2

BEST SPANISH INDIE GAME



  • Neva [WINNER]

  • Cataclysm

  • Mika and The Witch's Mountain

  • CLeM

BIG CONTEST

Most innovative game



  • Reus 2 [WINNER]

Best Basque game



  • Abyssal [WINNER]

  • Zima Polaris

  • Good East

Best University Game



  • Spells & Spices

  • MouseVentures

  • Ghunter [WINNER]

  • Stickin' the landing

  • Blast Course

Astro Bot chosen as GOTY at the BIG's Titanium Awards


Loading next content