Astro Bot becomes a Funko Pop figure

HQ

Few video game characters fit better than the cute little robot Astro Bot as a Funko Pop figure and now there is one. Until 19 December, you can pre-order the collectible figure that will be released on 29 May 2025. So take the opportunity to get your hands on the little figure and celebrate the game winning the prestigious Game of the Year award at the Game Awards 2024. For $ 25, the sweetie is just yours!

With Astro Bot's big win, it's likely the character's popularity will continue to soar, but as with every GOTY winner, there are always those who think another game should have won instead. What do you think? Should we be seeing a Black Myth: Wukong or Metaphor: ReFantazio Funko right now?