Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong look set to collide once more at the Game Developers Choice Awards

Despite us nearly being in the second month of 2025, games from 2024 are still being celebrated at awards ceremonies, such as the Game Developers Choice Awards. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the awards, and we have an epic clash between two titles to round it out.

Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong take the lead in the nominations, with other titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, and Animal Well picking up a fair few nods as well. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Audio





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)



Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero) Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)



Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)



Honorable Mentions: Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Best Design





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)



Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



UFO 50 (Mossmouth)



Honorable Mentions: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital),Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)



Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Technology





Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)



Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)



Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Visual Art





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)



Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Social Impact





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)



Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)



Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)



Honorable Mentions: Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Game of the Year





Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)



Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

The winners will be revealed at GDC 2025.