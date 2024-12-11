Astro Bot adds a new special level for free on Friday

HQ

Last December, Santa Monica added the exceptional Valhalla mode to God of War: Ragnarök for free, and another beloved PlayStation studio will try to make it a tradition this year.

Team Asobi reveals that a completely new level will be added to Astro Bot for free on Friday for those of us in Europe (6 PM PT on the 12th of December, so 3 AM CET on the 13th). The level is called Winter Wonder, and will be a traditional level, not one of the speed-running courses we knew were coming. That's pretty much all we're told, however, as the Japanese developers don't want to spoil which games the new special bots are from or the other surprises that await us. You might get some clues by having a closer look at the bottom image, though.

It's important to note that you must have completed the best game of 2024 to get access to Winter Wonder, something the trophy list shows most people who've started Astro Bot have done already.