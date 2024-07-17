Astralis unveils updated women's Counter-Strike 2 team

HQ

The Danish Astralis has been in the process of updating and changing its women's Counter-Strike 2 team, as back in late June, the team benched three of its members, begging the question as to who will be tapped as replacements.

We now know exactly the individuals in question, as three players have been signed to the team, with these being Linnea "Nea" Claesson, Thea "pullox" Evensen, and Katharina "KiTKaT" Bauenmand. The three will be competing alongside Marie "marie" Sørensen and Isabella "Ismo" Ferslev and under the watchful eye of coach Søren "zibron" Geertsen.

As for when we'll see this new line-up in action, the team will be competing in the ESL Impact League Season 6 in late August.