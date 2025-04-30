Astralis shuts down Talent branch as part of cost streamlining measures

HQ

The Danish esports organisation Astralis has long used a talent development programme to help it identify and then improve the young and upcoming stars that show the most potential in the esport they compete in. Known as Astralis Talent, this branch has operated for four years, but won't be continuing for a fifth.

In a post on X, Astralis notes that it is shutting down Talent as part of cost streamlining measures. The team notes that it intends to continue to watch the Danish esports scene closely to identify potential talent, but it won't be running this development programme to help improve and refine rising stars any more.

Specifically, Astralis state: "In our ongoing efforts to streamline the organization and secure a healthy business, we regret to announce that we will discontinue the operations of Astralis Talent.

"Being a part of the Danish eco system around talent development has been a priority, and we want to thank everybody involved over the past 4 years including players, coaches, staff, competitors, tournament organizers and colleagues.

"We will continue to follow the Danish talent scene closely and wish everybody working with the amazing young players all the best going forward."

Do you think this is a good choice for Astralis as an organisation?