Astral Chain is celebrated in latest Smash Ultimate event

The Nintendo Versus Twitter account has revealed some good news for brawlers who enjoy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as January 17 marks the start of an event themed around the Neuron task force.

This is the force featured in Platinum Games' Astral Chain, and during the five-day spirit event - called Chain the Future to Spirits - Neuron's new recruits, Kyle, and Lappy will be invading the Spirit Board.

Nintendo hasn't been shy when collaborating with other franchises in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including the introduction of characters like Banjo-Kazooie, and this is the latest in a long line of celebrations for the game and its players.

Are you a fan of this partnership?

You watching Advertisements