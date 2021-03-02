Astra, Valorant's next Agent goes live today

You're watching Advertisements

The latest major title patch for Riot's premier tactical shooter is going live today, and it is seeing the addition of a new Agent called Astra, a new battle pass, and even the new Prime 2.0 skin line.

Astra is a character from Ghana who uses the power of the cosmos to reshape the battlefield. She can place stars in her Astral Form, which can then be triggered for a variety of different uses depending on the ability she uses. This could in turn mean creating a Gravity Well that sucks players into its centre before damaging them, or instead might let her detonate a Nova Pulse to strike and briefly concuss all players within its area of effect.

The battle pass will once again cost 1000 VP, and will contain a whole bunch of cosmetics to deck out your favourite characters. From the Prism III Classic Pistol and Axe skins, to Cavalier skins for the Vandal, or even the Dumpster Fire spray, there's plenty to acquire from the pass, and you can get a bunch of it through the free track if you don't fancy buying the premium track. It too will be launching later today alongside Astra, so be sure to check it out in the live game if you are looking for some new items to personalise your Agents and loadout.

Finally, the update today also introduces the Prime 2.0 skin line, a set of cosmetics that builds upon the previously introduced Prime 1.0 skins. These will each cost a varying amount of VP to pick up, but do come with unique visuals and special effects that set them apart from the rest.