Aston Martin's chief acknowledges "they have gone backwards" in 2023 and 2024

Aston Martin extended his streak of four races without scoring last weekend in Las Vegas. Fernando Alonso went very close, finishing 11th and loosing the tenth position in the final laps. And Lance Stroll, who lost communication with the radio, lost too much time when he eventually pit and the team wasn't ready, finishing 15th.

Things are not going good at Aston Martin, something Mike Krack, team principal at Aston Martin, acknowledged in an interview with AS. "We can't deny it, these have been two seasons in which we have not moved forward, we have gone backwards".

Earlier this month, Aston Martin fired Dan Fallows, technical director. "There is not much to say, this sport is measured by performance and when that performance is not there, there are changes", he said about it.

Aston Martin's shortcoming, as he explains, come from not updating correctly the AMR24 car: most of the points Aston Martin has in the constructors standing come from the first months of the season. "We have failed with several packages that on the track have not worked as we wanted".

Next year, AMR25 will be led by Bob Bell (executive director) and Eric Blandin, head of aerodynamics), but following Fallows' steps. It will be in 2026 when the work made by Aston Martin's recent signings (Enrico Cardile as chief technical officer and the prestigious Adrian Newey as technical director) will come to fruition. Perhaps Fernando Alonso will win by then his desired 33th victory...