Aston Martin to sell 54-year-old whisky in collaboration with Bowmore

Aston Martin and the whisky distiller Bowmore have been working together as part of a collaboration that has formerly spanned a luxury ARC series whisky option. The first part of this debuted a while back, but now the pair have also presented the second and last part of this collaboration.

Known as Bowmore ARC-54, this is a very premium whisky variant as it combines a 54-year-old whisky from the Bowmore with a luxury decanter that is made to somewhat (and somehow) resemble the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

In a press release, it's mentioned that the spirit was distilled back in 1968 and that it has spent 54 years in a 2nd Fill European Oak Sherry Butt and a 3rd Fill American Oak Hogshead all within Bowmore's No.1 Vaults. It's said that this comes together to make for a drink that "encapsulates infinite layers of flavour to captivate every sense".

As per the decanter, it's said to have elements that reflect the Valkyrie, including the 1,100 kg downforce-enabling full-length venturi tunnels. Aston Martin expands, "Bowmore ARC-54 is sculpted with precision, creating a striking sense of flow in its lines and styling. The shape is defined by these fluid aerodynamics and showcase the shared philosophy through the diffuser inspired glass sculpture to enhance the flowing reflections of the whisky within."

The Bowmore ARC-54 is on sale right now, at an unconfirmed but likely very expensive price tag.