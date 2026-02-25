Aston Martin to cut 20% of total staff

HQ

As pointed out many, many times, tariffs are having a very direct effect on select companies and manufacturers, and it's now seemingly impossible for legendary car maker Aston Martin to continue without significant layoffs.

As BBC reports, Aston Martin will be cutting a whopping 20% of its total workforce as losses continue to mount in the face of tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

The job losses will be centered around the company's base in Warwickshire with about 600 employees cut.

"Having undertaken at the start of 2025 a process to make organisational adjustments to ensure the business was appropriately resourced for its future plans, we had to take the difficult decision at the end of 2025 to implement further changes," a representative says.