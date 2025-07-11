Aston Martin reveals the Vantage S

HQ

Aston Martin is expanding its range of Vantage models by introducing to the world the Vantage S. This car is described as the most performance-focused Vantage to date, with it able to kick out 680 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque too, which culminate for a top speed of 202 mph and a lightning-fast 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds.

The Vantage S is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo and it has a chassis that is designed to be more agile while offering greater front-end grip. It has a more precise throttle pedal calibration, striking bonnet blades, a rear lip spoiler, a subtle S badge, a memorable interior built from Alcantara and leather, and even a slate of S-specific features to further allow it to take its place at the pinnacle of the Vantage line.

The Vantage S is actually close to arriving too, as Aston Martin will begin deliveries in the last quarter of 2024. Before that, it will make its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

Aston Martin

