Aston Martin reveals Fernando Alonso-commissioned Valiant

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso commissioned Aston Martin to build a road legal, track-ready car specifically for him, and now this very vehicle has been revealed. Known as the Valiant, this car has now been revealed.

The Valiant is powered by a 745 PS Twin-Turbo V12 engine that is combined with a six-speed manual transmission, all of which is supported by a bespoke chassis made for track performance and enhanced with carbon fibre bodywork with aerodynamic features and cut outs to improve downforce.

The car is set to make its proper debut in the coming weeks at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where Alonso himself will be driving the car to show off its potential. In terms of a wide release, the first deliveries of the Valiant are planned for Q4 2024, but there will only be 38 models made so don't expect to see many of these cars on the road.

