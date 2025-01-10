Aston Martin restructures Formula 1 team, with CEO appointing himself as new Team Principal

HQ

Aston Martin has announced new changes in the team, hoping to improve in 2025 after a season "when they went backwards", in the words of Mike Krack... now former Team Principal. Krack was the head of Aston Martin since 2022, but has been moved to a different, and less pivotal position, the team has just announced.

Andy Cowell, who joined Aston Martin in October as new CEO, will also take the role of Team Principal with immediate effect. Mike Krack will become Chief Trackside Officers, with the role of getting the most performance out of the car at the track.

There have been several other changes in the Aston Martin organisation chart. Enrico Cardile (former Technical Director Chassis and Aerodynamics in Ferrari) will be new Chief Technical Officer, and Tom McCullough, who was Performance Director, will get a new leadership role expanding the team's broader range of racing categories.

Cowell believes these organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plan to become "a Championship-winning team", including the transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside strategic partners Honda and Aramco.

Let's not forget that Aston Martin appointed the prestigious engineer Adrian Newey (who used to work with Artyon Senna) as new Chief Engineer, but he won't be able to start his work on 2026's car until March this year. Will Fernando Alonso finally get his sought 33rd victory in 2026?