Aston Martin picks Formula 2 runner-up Jak Crawford as reserve driver for Alonso, Stroll in 2026

Aston Martin has announced that Jak Crawford, Formula 2 driver for DAMS Lucas Oil, will become their third driver, working as reserve driver for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Crawford joined Aston Martin Driver Development Programme in 2024, and has accumulated more than 2,000km in Formula One machinery, according to the English team.

"Over the past two seasons, I've learned so much from being in the Formula One environment, both at the AMR Technology Campus and trackside. I'll be doing everything I can to support the team and continue developing as a driver", said the 20-year-old American driver, who was reportedly considered by Cadillac as one of their picks for their new F1 team next year, before choosing veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

Crawford, who recently had his first chance to drive a Formula 1 during a Grand Prix in FP1 in Mexico, is in his third season at Formula 2, and his best, currently second, 19 points behind Leonardo Fornaroli from Invicta Racing, with two races remaining. He has won six races and achieved 19 podiums in three years.