Aston Martin "not capable of competing for points right now", says Team Principal

Aston Martin has not improved at all this year: after being fifth in the Constructor's standings last year (but with a huge 374 point gap with the fourth, Mercedes), they are now seventh, only ahead of Racing Bulls, Alpine and Kick Sauber. Only 14 points, scored all of them by Lance Stroll, in Australian and four points in the sprint in Miami last weekend.

Team principal Andy Cowell does not hide reality: "Under normal dry conditions we don't have a car capable of competing for points right now", he said on Formula1.com. "We need to continue to analyse where we can improve and work hard to be more competitive in Imola".

Stroll is also equally disappointed: "We just simply lack pace. we've been slow all season so far and today wasn't any exception". It's a nightmare for veteran Fernando Alonso, too, who lamented that "We faced similar challenges today that we've had all season and couldn't capitalise on any chaos ahead of us", referring to the rainy weather in the Florida race.