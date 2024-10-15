Aston Martin marks 60 years of James Bond with Goldfinger Edition of the DB12

HQ

To mark the mega 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, car maker Aston Martin has created a special edition variant of its DB12 supercar. Known as the DB12 Goldfinger Edition, this rare model will be limited to just 60 total produced units and is "focused on providing a more indulgent James Bond driving experience, incorporating subtle touches from the Goldfinger film."

The car comes in the Silver Birch paint that the famed DB5 in Goldfinger once sported, on top of having 21-inch multi-spoke wheels with a "unique silver colour with a diamond treatment finish are complemented by black brake calipers, bespoke gold side strakes and a unique Aston Martin logo in silver with a black enamel."

The interior is also very Goldfinger too, with 18k gold plated accents around the car, a notched gear selector that is inspired by the film's gold tracker, and even gold metal fibres weaved into the 2X2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibre trim inlays too.

While the exact price of this limited-edition DB12 has yet to be revealed, we are told that buyers will also get an extremely rare 1/60 golden Aston Martin magazine, as well as a Globe-Trotter attaché case that "replicates the design of the car; a Silver Birch body and a Prince of Wales check interior." This is on top of a bottle of 2007 Champagne Bollinger with four Bollinger 007 glasses too, all kept in a Globe-Trotter Air Cabin Case.

First deliveries of this rare DB12 will begin in Q2 2025.