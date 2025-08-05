Aston Martin is desperately trying to understand why they did so well at Hungarian Grand Prix

HQ

Aston Martin became one of the most triumphant teams at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Accustomed to being in the last places each race, both Aston Martin cars earned points: Lance Stroll was seventh and Fernando Alonso fifth. That's a big contrast from what happened one week earlier, when Stroll was 14th and Alonso 17th in Belgium. It is a moment to celebrate and also enjoy, but also to work, to quickly discover what changed almost overnight, so that they don't let the opportunity escape.

Mike Krack, Aston Martin's track engineer, admitted, quite astonished, that "you can't jump from the back of the grid to the front of the midfield in seven days". Now, they need to carefully analyse the differences between Spa and Hungary, he told As. The main difference, at first sight, between Belgium and Hungary is the use the front wing, but Krack thinks that "It wasn't all about opting for aerodynamics designed for the rain, because although we were slightly better in the Belgian sprint, we weren't at the level we showed in Hungary. There are many things to analyse."

Krack sounded almost overwhelmed for all the work they need to do now before the season resumes in late August, but the feeling is positive in Aston Martin. For Fernando Alonso, the situation "has turned 180º". "16 points for the team and a lot of motivation for the rest of the season", but also admits "there's work to be done to understand why we've been competitive. The first test will be at Zandvoort, another high-downforce track where we've performed well in the past. I hope we'll have both cars in the points."