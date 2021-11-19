Aston Martin has made its first commercial Valkyrie hypercar

HQ

Aston Martin has completed the first commercial iteration of its Valkyrie hypercar, meaning there's a chance you might start seeing the £2.5 million automobile on the road. Revealed in a press release, only 150 versions of the hypercar will be built, with 40 of the cars set to arrive before the end of 2021.

Apparently, the cars themselves took 2000 man hours to build and Aston Martin expects around half of the vehicles to be "wrapped in cotton wool", i.e. they will probably be more of a collector's item than anything. As for the other 50%, they are expected to be used regularly, as Car Magazine reports.

"It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar," said Tobias Moers, Aston Martin chief executive officer. "The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1® car for the road. The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage. I'm sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved."

Before each car is shipped, the Valkyrie is also track-tested at Silverstone, to ensure the 1160 brake/horsepower vehicle, with a V12 engine, is up-to-speed. Aston Martin also noted that the Valkyrie has been designed using technology and concepts taken from Formula One, making it what the car manufacturer calls "the era defining hypercar".