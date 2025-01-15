Aston Martin has just announced a new Vantage Roadster

HQ

Aston Martin has just lifted the curtain on a brand new car model that it intends to launch later this year. Known as the Vantage Roadster, this is a convertible, front-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car that Aston Martin claims is designed for those seeing "open air thrills".

The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo engine that is powerful enough to kick out 665 PS while delivering a top speed of 202 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, which is the exact same as the Vantage Coupe model. However, the main difference is this car's folding convertible roof, which claims to be the fastest electric folding convertible roof on sale today, being able to open or fully close within 6.8 seconds and while travelling at up to 31 mph.

Inside the Vantage Roadster, we can expect a 10.25" Pure Black touchscreen infotainment unit, the same kind that was introduced first on the DB12. This will be accompanied with a 390w 11-speaker system that will use surround elements to provide greater immersive qualities to the driver and passenger.

The Vantage Roadster will start appearing on roads from Q2 2025, and as for the exact pricing, all we know so far is that this car won't be cheap.

