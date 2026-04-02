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Aston Martin's problems with their power engines by Honda, that have completely wrecked their hopes for a competitive season this year, cannot be attributed to the constant changes in leadership, but the lack of a consistent plan in the Formula 1 team can lead to further problems. The team owner, Lawrence Stroll, welcomed Andy Cowell in 2024 and was promoted to replace Mike Krack as team principal in January 2025.

Months later, the chief technical engineer Adrian Newey was promoted to team principal, with Cowell moved to the role of chief strategy officer and Krack move to chief trackside officer. According to Motorsport, there are rumours that Stroll wants a new team principal to free Newey from his responsibilities and have him focused on the technical aspects.

Famous TV presenter Will Buxton, who worked with Formula One themselves and has appeared in all seasons of the Netflix show Drive to Survive, said on his Up to Speed podcast that Aston Martin F1 team feels "like a football club that was bought by a Russian oligarch in the 90s, 2000s that just threw money at a problem, changed managers every six months and ultimately never really achieved anything".

Buxton threw a clear shot at Chelsea, bought by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, which made several financial breaches between 2009 and 2022, that resulted in a huge sanction by the Premier League.

Buxton said that "Formula 1 isn't football" and cannot expect to change managers every six months, and the constant changes damage the culture of the team due to the lack of direction. "Turning things around in Formula 1 is like turning around a ship and you need that little tugboat at the front to pull it around and point it in the right direction. And that takes time. You cannot just shift things overnight".