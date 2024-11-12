Aston Martin F1 Team removes its Technical Director after disastrous season

HQ

Aston Martin's severe shortcomings this F1 season have unsurprisingly claimed the head of the Technical Director. Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has announced that Dan Fallows will no longer serve as Technical Director effective immediately, although Fallows wil remain at the group.

This destitution makes sense after a terrible season for Aston Martin this year, with merely 86 earned in the Constructor's ranking (fifth in the table, but Mercedes, fourth, is almost 300 points above it).

"It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon", Fallows said in a statement.

The new car Fallows built this year has hampered Fernando Alonso: last season the Spanish legend achieved eight podiums. This year, his best position has been a fifth place. Last month, in his landmark 400th Grand Prix, he couldn't finish the race.

Aston Martin is making changes behind closed door to make room for Adrian Newey, one of the best engineers in Formula 1 (previously in Red Bull and McLaren), hired by Aston Martin last summer to build next year's cars.