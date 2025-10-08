Aston Martin delays the Valhalla, prepares for a £110m loss Trumps tariffs and a decreasing interest from China makes for a really tough 2025 for Aston Martin, apparently...

HQ The British sports car manufacturer is expecting a loss of £110 million in 2025, and has announced that its upcoming supercar, the Valhalla, which is a little brother to the £4 million Valkyrie, will be delayed. It was planned to deliver 999 cars to its international dealers, but Aston has now announced that it will only deliver 150 cars at most, and that the losses are largely due to Trump's new tariffs. They also explain that reduced demand in China due to various taxes and fees has suddenly made the Valhalla less attractive. This via Autocar.