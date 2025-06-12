Aston Martin confrms Lance Stroll has recuperated in time for his home Grand Prix

HQ

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll missed the past Formula 1 Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, due to an injury in his hand and wrist. In 2023, Stroll had a cycling accident and had some fractures. He went through a procedure, but he was left with some pain, and recently he had to undergo a medical procedure.

Things went well, and the team has confirmed that he is fit again to drive. The 26-year-old Canadian will not miss the race in Montreal, to the delight of local fans: "I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend. I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd. I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"

Stroll was not susbtituted, so Fernando Alonso was the only Aston Martin driver that day. Thankfully, the Spaniard earned a tenth place, later promoted to ninth place after Max Verstappen's penalty, winning his first points of the season.

Here's how you can watch the Canada GP this weekend, with actually pretty good times in Europe.