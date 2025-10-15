Aston Martin boss believes Fernando Alonso will still be active in 2027: "his age is a strength"

HQ

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, who recently celebrated 20 years since his first Formula 1 World Championship, hinted recently that his retirement could be near, and it could come as early as next year if he succeeds in helping Aston Martin become a competitive team.

However, nothing has been decided yet, and Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell was surprised about the rumours, saying that he has not heard anything about a retirement for the Spanish F1 driver at the end of the 2026 season.

"I've not had any conversations with him about that. His conversations with me over the past year have been all focused on 2026", Cowell said in an statement to Motorsport. "I guess Fernando is thinking towards the back end of 2026 and what to do, but we're just pushing hard to make sure that we're in the best possible place for 2026, 2027 and beyond. Fernando has shown that he's a phenomenal competitor."

"Age doesn't seem to be an issue for him. His age seems to be a strength!", Cowell said, excited about the changes in Formula 1 regulations next year that could result in a clean slate for all teams and a chance for Aston Martin to step up and become a true competitive team alongside McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes of Ferrari, with the work of engineer Adrian Newell, hired last year but only allowed to work this year.

Fernando Alonso, 44, has had 419 Grand Prix starts, more than anyone in history, but has not win a race since 2013 (218 Grand Prix without a victory). Do you think he'll be able to add his 33rd victory in 2026... or 2027?