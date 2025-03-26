Aston Martin announces immensely powerful Vanquish Volante

HQ

Aston Martin has just presented a brand new car model. Known as the Vanquish Volante, this is a front-engine convertible that is described as the fastest of its kind in the world. It utilises a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine that can kick out 835PS and over 1,000 Nm of torque, which in performance translates to a top speed of 214 mph and a 0-60 mph of just 3.4 seconds, despite being an combustion engine model and lacking the snappiness of electric vehicles.

The Vanquish Volante is looking to continue the excellency of the Volante name, which first made its debut back in 1965 with the Short Chassis Volante. This new edition to the portfolio is described as a convertible that lacks the "limitations or compromises traditionally associated to their design."

On top of the powerful engine, the Vanquish Volante has F1-inspired sloping to aid in cooling, a K-fold roof that can open in 14 seconds and close in 16 seconds, a two-seater setup, a 10.25" driver display and a 10.25" touchscreen system that serves as the infotainment hub, and a full integration into the Q platform enabling buyers to customise to their liking.

As per the price, this isn't mentioned, but the first deliveries are targeting Q3 2025.

