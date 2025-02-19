Asteroid 2024 YR4's impact chance with Earth is now up to 2.8%

HQ

You are probably familiar with how Earth could be hit by an asteroid in 2032, an asteroid that could cause serious damage and unleash an impact 500 times more powerful than the nuclear bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. You're also probably familiar with how many are treating this as a world-ending catastrophe, and on that front there is both good and bad news.

The bad news is that the impact chance for Asteroid 2024 YR4 to hit Earth has now increased up to 2.8% according to the European Space Agency. This means it is now the most likely-to-hit asteroid that has plagued humanity since Apophis caused some trouble 20 years ago, with that capping at a 2.7% chance.

The good news is that this doesn't mean we're all going to die in 2032. The ESA has stated that the impact probability is "changing over time" and that it is "likely to fall to zero" when all is said and done. To help quash the fear surrounding this cosmic calamity, the ESA has even produced a nifty short video you can see below.

What we do know about the asteroid is its impact corridor, with this set to essentially sweep the equator. Due to its size, the ESA has also affirmed that it won't have planet-destroying potential, as due to its size the asteroid could at most be a problem for a single city, as it could have an impact similar to the Tunguska impact in 1908, which while the largest event in recorded history, still only caused trouble for a region of forest in Russia and didn't even create a crater as the asteroid exploded around 5-10 kilometres above the ground, ultimately leading to charred and severely burned forests in the region.