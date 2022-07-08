Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia announced

It's time to fend off those pesky Romans again, and probably also eat a boar or two, when Asterx and Obelix is back for a new video game adventure. The developer Osome Studio and the publisher Microids has announced Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, a top-down adventure that will take us to Hibernia (today more commonly known as Ireland) to help chief Whiskitonix.

So what's his problem then? Well, the Romans off course. Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia offers co-op for up to four players, and is described like this in the press release:

"Wake up the Gaul in you thanks to this brand-new top down explosive adventure of your favorite Gauls. Get ready for non-stop action, mind bending puzzle solving, exploration and items to collect in this one-of-a-kind adventure as good as a boar stew!"

Check out the announcement trailer an the first screenshots below. Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia launches for Playstation, Switch and Xbox sometime this fall.