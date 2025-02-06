Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight will debut on Netflix in April

There are a lot of different Asterix & Obelix projects in the works these days, be it across the video game, books, and TV or film space. In the coming months, the latter category will be expanded with an all-new animated series that chronicles the adventures of the titular pair and sees how they protect their home village from the advancing Roman Empire.

The show is called Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, and it's a French-language series that has been created by Alain Chabat, the same individual who wrote and directed the 2002 live-action film Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra. For this coming animated effort, Chabat is tapped as the director alongside Fabrice Joubert, with the script-writing tasks offloaded to Benoît Ouillion and Piano.

The show is inspired by the seventh album of comics created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Specifically, it's the 1964 book The Battle of the Chieftains that it takes its primary inspiration from.

With Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight set to debut on Netflix on April 30, you can see the most recent trailer for the series below, as well as its official synopsis.

"In the midst of the first millennium, Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul — the home of Astérix and Obélix. The secret to the Gauls' battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master is struck by amnesia, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of the Romans."