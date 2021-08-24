English
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All launching this fall

It'll be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

We got a lot of response from our dear readers when Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All was announced earlier this spring, as many thought it looked exactly like a cartoon - but better. And it really does. However, Mr Nutz Studio wasn't ready to reveal a release date other that it would be released this year, considering the pandemic.

Fortunately, they intend to keep this promise as they have now released a trailer that confirms November 25 this fall as launch date. If it is half as fun as it looks, we're all in for a real treat, even if releasing a game during the busiest month of them all is a bit daring considering the absolutely crushing competition.

Check out the new trailer below. Asterix & Obelix : Slap Them All is coming for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

