Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 gets a gameplay trailer

The sequel is coming in late November.

Asterix and Obelix gets a surprise visit from Goudurix, who tells them his father Oceanonix has been accused and imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. The leads our favourite gauls on a brand new adventure with plenty of enemies (Romans especially) to beat up in Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2.

We're promised more of what made the original adventure so much fun with several new features thrown into the mix, and now we have got a gameplay trailer of things to come, which you can check out below. Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on November 30.

