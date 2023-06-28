Asterix & Obelix is going on a brand new video game adventure

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All from 2021 offered a really faithful and absolutely stunning take on René Goscinny's and Albert Uderzo's beloved Gaulish duo. It became quite popular, and as you might expect, this warrants a sequel, which has now been announced.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 will stay true to the beat 'em up formula, and this time the Roman legion's golden emblem Lutetia Eagle has been stolen. This leads to an adventure that lets us visit "forgotten ruins in a murky forest, the largest Roman camp ever, and even Lutece".

Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids, had this to say about the new adventure:

"We are extremely proud and honoured to continue our privileged collaboration with Les Editions Albert René, which allows us to further explore the universe of Asterix and his friends through video games and the creation of figurines with Plastoy and Pixi. The publisher's confidence in us is invaluable recognition of the work we have been doing for several years now. It's a real reflection of our commitment to preserving the integrity and spirit of Asterix, and we look forward to continuing to offer gamers exceptional experiences in this much-loved universe. The Microids teams and our studios strive to create titles that are faithful to the original universe created by Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny, offering players fun and entertaining experiences. We look forward to sharing more information about the Asterix games we plan to develop over the coming years"

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 launches in November for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Below are the first screenshots of this new adventure.