Asterix & Obelix: Heroes shows plenty of romans get beaten up in launch trailer

Today marks the release of Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, a card-based strategy RPG from gameXcite and Nacon, which of course includes our favorite Gaul duo and Romans to punch in the face.

Chances are pretty good that you'll be able to play it as it is available for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. The title Heroes comes from the fact that you will play as a group of four heroes, with several popular characters from the comics being available.

Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about this adventure.