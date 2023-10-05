Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes shows plenty of romans get beaten up in launch trailer

Today marks the release of the new card-based strategy game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today marks the release of Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, a card-based strategy RPG from gameXcite and Nacon, which of course includes our favorite Gaul duo and Romans to punch in the face.

Chances are pretty good that you'll be able to play it as it is available for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. The title Heroes comes from the fact that you will play as a group of four heroes, with several popular characters from the comics being available.

Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about this adventure.

HQ
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
Asterix & Obelix: HeroesAsterix & Obelix: Heroes
Asterix & Obelix: HeroesAsterix & Obelix: Heroes
Asterix & Obelix: HeroesAsterix & Obelix: Heroes
Asterix & Obelix: HeroesAsterix & Obelix: Heroes
Asterix & Obelix: HeroesAsterix & Obelix: Heroes

Related texts



Loading next content