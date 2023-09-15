Asterix & Obelix: Heroes launches in October

The whole of Gaul still hasn't been occupied by the Romans, as there is one little Gaulish village that refuses to capitulate. We all know who lives here, and it is now once again time for another adventure with our heroes Asterix & Obelix.

The game is fittingly enough called Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, but this time we're going to defeat the Romans with cards, as this is a card based strategy adventure to find the mythical Sword of Toutatis. The game is played with a group of four heroes (from 24 unlockable characters), and the card system makes it possible to really adjust everything to your play style.

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. We have now received the first teaser trailer, which you can check out below.