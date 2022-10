HQ

Romans beware, Asterix and Obelix is back next year in a brand new adventure. We can once again expect tons of romans to be rightfully harassed by the Gaul duo. This time, Caesar has decided to become the emperor of China and... let's just say it does not seem to be smooth sailing.

Also, 55 seconds into the trailer, a very famous Swede also shows up, playing the Roman warrior Antivirus... Check it out below, Asterix and Obelix : The Middle Kingdom premieres in theatres next year.