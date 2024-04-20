Astarion actor Neil Newbon isn't done with the character

HQ

Neil Newbon was already a prolific voice actor before Baldur's Gate III rolled around, but following his turn as Astarion, he's charmed tonnes of new fans, and has skyrocketed to one of the biggest names in voice acting today.

Speaking with IGN, Newbon spoke about how he's not been able to let go of the pale-haired vampire. "Most characters, once I've finished with the work, especially on long jobs, and this was a particularly long job, I usually have a compartmentalization and it's like, 'great, that's done,' I'm happy moving forward to the next role."

"With Astarion, his rhythm is still very much alive inside me somewhere and I feel I'm not done with him. But y'know, it's not my call. Hopefully at some point I'm going to reprise him and I'd love to do that, but we'll have to wait and see."

Newbon did say he'd be open to stepping into live-action as Astarion, which shouldn't be too tough considering a lot of the role for Baldur's Gate III required motion capture. It's not just Newbon that would be open to returning. Speaking to The Gamer at the BAFTAs, Karlach and Jaheira actors Samantha Beart and Tracy Wiles said they'd return even without Larian provided the script was good.