Assetto Corsa Rally must include these five cars

The team working on the upcoming Assetto Corsa Rally is a bunch of extremely dedicated rally fanatics, and if we take a look at the various résumés of the 34 developers, we find games such as Project Cars 2, Dirt Rally, Sebastien Loeb Rally, WRC 8, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. After seeing a playable version at this year's Sim Racing Expo, we know that Supernova Games has focused relentlessly on creating an uncompromising simulation of real rallying, with an emphasis on old cars and old WRC tracks that are no longer used in the sport.

We know that the Early Access version, which will be released on November 13, will feature ten cars, and we know that at least 20 additional rally cars will be released over the following year before Assetto Corsa Rally reaches 1.0. I have a small list of dream cars, cars that I consider to be a must-have in a serious rally simulator and that are no longer associated with the WRC owner-group GMBH and are therefore not exclusive to KT Games and their upcoming WRC Generations sequel. Here are my top five choices if I could wish for five rally classics in the game that has not yet been released.

1998 Subaru Impreza S5 WRC

For me, there will never be a better rally car than the 1998 WRX STI, which was driven by Colin McRae and co-driver Nicky Grist, among others. I love the way it looks, I love that the Pro Drive version only had two doors, and above all, I love the way it drives. I've owned two STIs myself and driven a '98 (though not an S5, of course) in real life, as well as driven it often, especially in Dirt Rally 2.0. It has to be included, it has to be there, it's unmissable.

1992 Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD WRC

In addition to McRae's wild driving and multiple champion Tommi Mäkinen's consistent driving, it was Carlos Sainz (senior) who was the driver we all talked about at the time, and his era inside Toyota's iconic Castrol Celica is now immortal. I remember in the mid-90s how desperately I wanted to own a GT-Four Carlos Sainz Edition (there was a white one here in town that I lusted after on a daily basis) and I have driven this classic in Sega Rally in particular for hundreds of hours. It also has to be included.

2000 Peugeot 206 WRC

Marcus Grönholm's three WRC victories from 2000 to 2003 were memorable and entertaining, and the car he drove quickly became a favourite of mine. The little French powerhouse was by far the best car in the sport for four years in the early 2000s, and the iconic silver paintwork with red details must be part of the upcoming Assetto Corsa Rally.

1999 Ford Focus RS WRC

The year was 1999, and Colin McRae was driving a Ford Focus, which also graced the cover of the upcoming Colin McRae Rally 2. The choice of cover image was obvious and needs no explanation, I drove this car like a madman in Codemasters' phenomenal sequel, and since I assume that Supernova Games intends to add Scotland as a rally location in the coming year, I would naturally like to see this car as one of the inclusions.

2000 Mitsubishi Lancer RS Evo VI TME GR.A WRC

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution will forever have a special place in my jet-black heart, and I will never stop longing for a VI TME in mint condition. This is one of the most well-balanced and easy-to-drive cars in Dirt Rally 2.0 and one of the most iconic cars in WRC history, so it must be released for Assetto Corsa Rally.

Which five rally cars do you think must be included in the game in the long run?