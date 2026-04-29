Assetto Corsa Rally has teamed up with the FIA to create a new esports competition: The FIA Esports Global Rally Tour

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Today marks the launch of a new competition for the world of esports, specifically the sim-racing genre. 505 Games and Supernova Games Studios, together with Kunos Simulazioni, have announced today that their title Assetto Corsa Rally has been chosen by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the world's leading motorsport governing body) to serve as the platform for a new rally eSports competition called the FIA Esports Global Rally Tour.

This competition is presented in a multi-stage format, open to all participants in its driver selection process, "giving players from all over the world the opportunity to compete in an organised, merit-based championship. On 12 May, a global competition will open in Assetto Corsa Rally, from which 56 drivers from around the world will be selected: 16 from Europe and 8 from each of the other participating regions (the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and Africa). The series will begin with the Asia-Pacific regional qualifying round on 23 June, to be held during the FIA Conference in Macau, and from 16 to 18 October the European regional qualifying round will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the SimRacing Expo.

The championship will culminate on 12 December 2026, during the FIA Awards Ceremony, where the top five drivers in the tournament will compete in the Grand Final on stage.

"One of the FIA's top priorities is to develop the field of esports and connect its rapidly growing audience with our national sporting authorities around the world, in order to help strengthen their local initiatives," said Niroshan Pereira, chairman of the FIA Esports Commission. "The FIA Esports Global Rally Tour truly embodies this vision and represents a significant step forward for the sport. Rally enjoys immense popularity, and I am delighted to expand the scope of our esports competitions—which until now have focused on circuit racing—to include the discipline of rally. We can look forward to seeing thousands of drivers from around the world competing in Assetto Corsa Rally for the chance to showcase their talent in front of all the FIA world champions in Shanghai later this year, during the FIA Awards ceremony."

"Being selected by the FIA as the official platform for a global rally esports competition of this magnitude represents a significant validation for Assetto Corsa Rally and for the work carried out by Supernova Game Studio to date," commented Mauro Notarberardino, director of Supernova Game Studio. "Although the game is still in its early access phase, it is already considered one of the leading titles in the rally simulator landscape. This recognition provides a promising foundation for the future potential of Assetto Corsa Rally."