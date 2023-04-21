Assetto Corsa Competizione's latest DLC brings three new supercars

HQ

Assetto Corsa Competizione has launched a brand-new DLC for fans to jump into. Known as the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC, this brings three new supercars, as well as access to the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

As for the cars that are making their debut as part of this post-launch addition, we're told that they are the Ferrari 296, Porsche 911 GT3 R, and the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO.

The DLC also comes alongside an array of updates and fixes that tackle the game's physics engine, gameplay and UI, graphics, and more, and as for the full patch notes, you can find them below.

Update 1.9.0

GENERAL:





Added Circuit Valencia Ricardo Tormo as DLC content.



Added new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 as DLC content.



Added new Ferrari 296 GT3 as DLC content.



Added new Porsche 911 (992) GT3 R as DLC content.



Added a batch of new liveries for the 2023 GTWCH season.



GAMEPLAY/UI:





Added controller preset for Moza steering wheels.



Added support for new DLC track content in custom championship (via Open Series).



Fixed track selection not respecting user-defined order in Open Series championship mode.



Adjusted AI skill level for a number of gold and platinum-ranked drivers.



GRAPHICS:





Fixed an issue with certain cars receiving an incorrect visual offset in their pitstop position.



PHYSICS:





Updated Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO with latest advancements, features, and more.



BOP work



Improved tyre model



Improved tyre flex



Improved tyre heat generation



Improved tyre rolling resistance simulation



Improved tyre footprint simulation



Wider tyre pressure range (slicks 26-27psi)



Wider tyre temperature range (slicks 70°C-100°C)



Improved bumpstops simulation



Improved suspension end of travel simulation



Improved dampers simulation



Improved electronics logic (TC1, TC2, ABS)



New variable engine braking simulation (Huracan EVO2)



Improved aeromap simulation on yaw and roll.



Those who are looking to experience the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC can do so today on PC for £10.99, with the DLC coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series edition of the game at an unannounced date later this year.