Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione races onto consoles in June

New trailer and screens show off what console players will be playing in just a few months.

Sim racing games have a home on consoles too. Kunos Simulazioni put the old Assetto Corsa on PS4 and Xbox One and will do the same with the second game in the series, AC: Competizione.

To that end, 505 Games just announced the release date and price for the console versions of Assetto Corsa Competizione. It's set to start its engines on June 23 and will cost £34.99 / 39,99€.

Starting on day one, players will be able to access the big Intercontinental GT Pack DLC pack that expanded the PC version last year. It includes four international tracks, 50 drivers, 40 teams and a lot of decals to customise cars with. The Intercontinental GT Pack will be free to those pre-ordering the console version of the racing sim, although it'll be sold separately after launch. Kunos will bring in the future the GT4 Pack (in the autumn) and the British Pack (in the winter) to Xbox One and PS4 respectively.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a realistic driving simulation not only in terms of gameplay but also in terms of visuals. To see for yourself take a look at the trailer below, as well as the screenshots.

Assetto Corsa Competizione for PS4 and Xbox One

