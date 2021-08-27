Assetto Corsa Competizione is heading to PS5 & Xbox Series in 2022

HQ

Publisher 505 Games has confirmed that Assetto Corsa Competizione will receive PS5 and Xbox Series S/X upgrade on February 24, 2022.

The upgraded version will feature increased frame rates, free private multiplayer lobbies, 4K visuals, and more. As revealed by IGN, the physical editions of the latest-gen consoles will be released along with the upgrades, and "the 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC, including three extra cars, more than 60 extra liveries, and more" will be included.

The official Twitter of Assetto Corsa also stated that a showcase will be held today (August 27) at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CET, we can expect to get to know what's coming to the Assetto Corsa franchise.