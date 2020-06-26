Assetto Corsa Competizione hits native 4K on Xbox One X

You're watching Advertisements

Assetto Corsa Competizione launched earlier this week for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after a full year as an Early Access title for PC. The game has several graphical improvements over the previous game, and in an interview with GamingBolt the developers have now specified what these are and in which resolution the game runs. The producer and also game design director, Davide Brivio, says:

"PS4 Pro in 1080p output mode has improved draw distances, anti-aliasing, post process effects and particle effects. In 4K the game runs at up to 3200×1800. On the other hand, the Xbox One X has the same graphics improvements and natively runs at 4K."

Have you played Assetto Corsa Competizione yet?