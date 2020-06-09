Cookies

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione gets console release this month

Racing sim Assetto Corsa Competizione releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this month.

Assetto Corsa Competizione, the sim racing game developed by Kudos Simulation and official videogame of the GT World Challenge, finally has a launch date for consoles. In fact, starting June 23, the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With this announcement, 505 Games has also released a new trailer showing the game modes available in Assetto Corsa Competizione. You can also pre-order Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles and those who pre-order this version will receive the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC for free, which expands the overall experience with the official Intercontinental GT Challenge.

