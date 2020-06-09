Assetto Corsa Competizione gets console release this month

You're watching Advertisements

Assetto Corsa Competizione, the sim racing game developed by Kudos Simulation and official videogame of the GT World Challenge, finally has a launch date for consoles. In fact, starting June 23, the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With this announcement, 505 Games has also released a new trailer showing the game modes available in Assetto Corsa Competizione. You can also pre-order Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles and those who pre-order this version will receive the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC for free, which expands the overall experience with the official Intercontinental GT Challenge.