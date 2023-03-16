Assetto Corsa 2 warms up for 2024 launch

In today's simracing scene, there's one name that's getting all the attention and most of the international competitions are being contested: Assetto Corsa. The car simulator from Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games prides itself on having brought the thrill and excitement of racing and competition to the screens of gamers around the world since 2014 and has been the flagship title in eSports racing since 2018. Many were already clamouring for a sequel to take the experience to the next level. And today, at last, we have a clue as to when we can expect it.

According to a financial report from Digital Bros (the company that owns 505 Games), "The 'second version' of Assetto Corsa is planned for spring 2024."

At the moment there is no mention in the documents whether this Assetto Corsa 2 will have Competizione in the title as well, or if it will have to wait for a later version of this other instalment. What is clear is that the simulators need to be greased up, because it's time for a new car next year.