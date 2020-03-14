Assemble With Care gets PC release date

Assemble With Care tells its personal story through its tactile gameplay, unique visuals, nostalgic charm and evocative writing. The game first hit our screens back in September 2019 when it released as an Apple Arcade launch title.

Since its release, the game has received outstanding reviews across the board and was even nominated for the EE Mobile Game of the Year at this year's BAFTA game awards.

In a statement ustwo games Chief Creative Officer Dan Gray said how the team is "delighted to be bringing Assemble With Care to Steam, it's going to be our first PC release! This was a deeply personal project for the team and everyone is excited that a whole new audience will soon be able to meet Maria and the people of Bellariva."

Assemble With Care is set to release on PC March 26 and will be available through Steam for £5.79 / $7.99.