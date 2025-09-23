Assault Terminators are back in a massive new Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Battleforce

HQ

Have you ever looked at a Space Marine and thought "nah, not bulky enough?" Most would probably say no, but if you have, then Terminators are going to be right up your alley. Specifically, Warhammer has just revealed a new line of Assault Terminators, the main selling point of the bulky new Crux Terminatus Battleforce.

The new box comes with 10 Assault Terminators, which each can be equipped with Lightning Claws for eviscerating enemy chaff or Thunder Hammers and shields to make them an unstoppable bulwark. There are also 5 regular Terminators, a Terminator Chaplain, a Terminator Captain, and a Terminator Ancient with a beautiful banner to take into battle. There are also three homing beacons, to deploy your deep striking Terminators from.

This box is the first way players will be able to get their hands on the new Assault Terminators, and will release via pre-order soon. Individual kits for the new models will arrive later in the year. If you're looking to build out a slow-moving but highly capable elite part of your army, this box seems a sure-fire way to fill out a good chunk of a list. A shame for a Dark Angels player like one editor typing this out that unfortunately Assault Terminators cannot (yet) be used as Deathwing.

