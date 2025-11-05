Assault is one of the best classes in Battlefield 6 and you can't tell us otherwise

HQ

I can't take it anymore. The slander that the Assault class is getting in Battlefield 6 is becoming too much. Opinions seem to be shifting to the point where many are starting to see the benefits of a good Recon kit (no, not the person trying to hit an 800m snipe...) and while it's about time for that to happen, there are still far too many folk that seem to misunderstand just how useful an strong Assault player is. So this is a bit of a letter to those individuals, an explanation as to why you should learn to master Assault.

Before I begin though, it should be made clear that just because Assault gets swept under the rug a lot, this isn't me trying to tell you that you should put away your ammo bags or RPGs and leave behind Engineer and Support for good. Rather, like any game with multiple class options, you should be fluid and adapt to the situation at hand. If you're playing Conquest and are being overrun by tanks, switch to Engineer. If you're on Breakthrough and need to help keep your team healthy, a good defibrillating Support goes a long way. But at the same time, Assault has its skills that when mastered are hard to stop.

The key is the name of the class. If you like being aggressive and racing between objectives, then there's literally no better class than Assault. There are obvious design choices that support this gameplay style, like environment-busting explosives to create new ways to enter an objective, ladders to circumvent chokepoints, and even an option to carry a third weapon to make you more versatile in different combat scenarios. But then there's also the more obscure elements like the passive ability to capture objectives and arm/disarm M-COMs faster, plus greater resistance to flashbangs and stun grenades. The Engineer is designed to repair and destroy vehicles, the Support is designed to aid the wider team, the Recon to spot and snipe, and the Assault is made for all out and aggressive combat.

But the really key factor to a good Assault player is something we don't see enough people using. That's somewhat because you need to unlock it via the unreliable and frustrating class challenges, but if you do put in the time and earn the Spawn Beacon, you can make or break attacks and defences. What was once a Recon item is now on the Assault and it's a massively dynamic item that creates a spawn point for allies to spawn on without having to worry about being in-combat and such. If you had to rank the various class items in the game, the Spawn Beacon would be one of the top ones in the list when used correctly, as frankly if you have a proactive squad looking to put its stamp on each match by targeting objectives (if you don't, what are you honestly doing...), this gadget will make you near unstoppable.

However just because Spawn Beacons and good Assault players are game changers doesn't mean everyone should be playing this class and using the gadget. Battlefield 6 is a game all about balance and you need to have a few of each class on a team to succeed. So read the room, judge what your team needs, and then adapt. If half of your team is playing Recon and you're getting trounced, perhaps don't add another ghillie suit to the list, pick something else and balance everything out. Also, as useful as Support and Engineer kits are, it's really not as black and white as picking anything else is costing your team the match because it's all about how you use them and how you approach each objective.

The point is, learn to understand the benefits and weaknesses of the various classes and stop determining wins and losses by what the rest of your team is doing. Take care of your own squad, find a way to impact the game as a unit, and when it comes to cracking a tough point (like the three-objective phase of Blackwell Fields on Breakthrough...), maybe give Assault a whirl. It'll probably surprise you just how useful the class can be.