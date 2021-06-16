Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest title update squashed tons of more bugs and issues

A couple of days ago, Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans might have noticed a pretty hefty patch making its way to the sprawling title. This patch not only squashed a whole lot (and I really do mean a lot) of issues and bugs, but it also brought a few new additions to the game, including new skills, a River Raids refresh, and a new game mode.

The new skills are:



Mounted Archer = Eivor can use their bow ability while mounted.



Shield Master = Eivor automatically rotates to block incoming attacks by holding up their shield.



Unstoppable = While in combat, Eivor's sprint becomes unblockable and knocks enemies back at the cost of stamina.



As for River Raids, the refresh has raised the stakes making the higher alert areas reward better loot, and it has also slightly rebalanced Jomsvikings' attacks to more accurately reflect their level. You can now also pick up the Wayland's armour from Vagn's shop using foreign cargo.

In terms of the new game mode, as part of the Ostara Season, there are now Mastery Challenges to face. These send Eivor to test his/her skills in various strength, marksman, and stealth challenges, each of which will unlock new rewards and give you more options in combat. Accessing these challenges will also require Eivor to visit shrines hidden in the world, where each houses three trials. This is a later game activity however, and will not be available until Eivor reaches level 221 and has completed the Uninvited Guests questline.

If you haven't downloaded the update yet, creatively known as Title Update 1.2.2, the file sizes of the update are; Xbox Series X|S: 18.7 GB, Xbox One: 13.5 GB, PlayStation 5: 5.32 GB, PlayStation 4: 5-13 GB (depending on region), PC: 14.14 GB.

Likewise, if you want to check out which bugs and issues have been addressed or want to read more into everything mentioned above, you can find the blog post here.