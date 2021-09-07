Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest title update has added a Nightmare difficulty

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed the patch notes for the latest title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The update, which is quite a hefty one, clocking in at a whopping 34GBs on Xbox Series (with PlayStation 5 being a polarising 14GBs), the patch will be bringing the new nightmare difficulty to the game, updates to River Raids, and even a few other game improvements.

In terms of the new difficulty, known in-game as Aesir combat difficulty, this will give players a much more challenging experience, as damage received will be doubled, Eivor will deal the regular damage, rations will heal 40% less than on default difficulty, and parry windows will be 38% smaller. Needless to say, it seems like quite the step-up in challenge.

Looking at River Raids, there will now be three more rivers to well... raid, as well as two more River Champions and the Champions of the Faith to face, of which defeating all will result in some new weapons. The Jomsviking hall has also been improved so that you can upgrade it and your Jomsviking to level 4 and 5, and to round things out, there are also a few new abilities to find on River Raids.

As for the game improvements, Ubisoft has focussed its efforts on addressing bugs and issues mostly it seems, but it has also taken the time to fix a few other problems, including helping those who are missing supplies to upgrade Ravensthorpe to level 6 by being able to purchase supplies at the merchant.

You can read the full patch notes here, which delves into everything new in the massive title update.