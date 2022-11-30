Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Last Chapter is here early

HQ

Due to release on December 6th, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final DLC update 'The Last Chapter' has dropped a week earlier than planned.

The Last Chapter DLC draws Eivor's saga to a close, setting up for the next title Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will see the series return to its stealth roots. Despite mixed reactions to Valhalla's DLC overall, fans have been sharing their praise of the title as a whole as its time in the sun comes to an end.

No purchase is required to access The Last Chapter DLC, but fans will need to have completed the game's main story, eliminated all Order of the Ancients targets, and have finished the Asgard and Jotunheim plot.