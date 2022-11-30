Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Last Chapter is here early

Ubisoft has surprised fans by releasing earlier than expected.

Due to release on December 6th, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final DLC update 'The Last Chapter' has dropped a week earlier than planned.

The Last Chapter DLC draws Eivor's saga to a close, setting up for the next title Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will see the series return to its stealth roots. Despite mixed reactions to Valhalla's DLC overall, fans have been sharing their praise of the title as a whole as its time in the sun comes to an end.

No purchase is required to access The Last Chapter DLC, but fans will need to have completed the game's main story, eliminated all Order of the Ancients targets, and have finished the Asgard and Jotunheim plot.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

